“Yes, above all, awareness was far from a minor detail,” said the manager in his post-match interview with Sky Sport Italia via IlBianconero.

“We played a great match and, at the moment when we could have run into difficulties, the team instead raised the tempo, showed conviction and worked to restore control of the game. They deserve a lot of credit.”

Sadly for Juventus, the mood was dampened by Yildiz’s premature exit. The young Turk seemed to be physically struggling during the first half and was nowhere to be seen after the break, with Fabio Miretti replacing him.

“He told me: ‘Let’s get to the end of the first half and then decide.’ We made the decision in the dressing room and took him off.

“As it cooled down, the discomfort increased slightly, although the medical staff told me it’s a very minor issue.”

Spalletti rules out Icardi to Juventus, confirmes Kolo Muani talks

The manager was then asked about the club’s plans ahead of the final day of the winter transfer window.

Juve’s desire to sign a new centre-forward is no hidden secret, as Spalletti had already highlighted this need.

When Juventus were drawn against Galatasaray in the Champions League play-off round, the former Inter and Napoli head coach took the opportunity to praise his two former players, Mauro Icardi and Victor Osimhen.

But while the Bianconeri were said to be interested in the notorious Argentine striker, Spalletti insisted the latter isn’t on the shortlist.

“That’s your business, you need to discuss it among yourselves, without me. I didn’t say we should sign Icardi; I only said he’s a very strong player, someone who has the role of a centre-forward in his DNA, and that’s it.

“He’s a player who helped me and scored a lot of goals at Inter. From a footballing point of view, but also as a person… at that time, he had a situation where he would occasionally bring outside issues into the dressing room and react according to what he was going through in his life.

“They’ll ask me again about Icardi and Osimhen. Osimhen is a tiger, and Icardi is a cobra, but I didn’t say I want to coach him. I didn’t say we want Icardi.”

On the other hand, Spalletti confirmed Juventus are indeed trying to bring Tottenham Hotspur forward Randal Kolo Muani back to the club.

“We have this opportunity with Kolo Muani, who is the reality: we need to raise our level, our overall quality. We need a player with certain characteristics.”

The Frenchman is said to be eager to rejoin the Bianconeri, and his parent club, Paris Saint-Germain, would sanction the move, but Spurs are still refusing to cut his loan spell short.