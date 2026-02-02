Juventus boss Luciano Spalletti confirmed Kenan Yildiz has an adductor issue, while also opening up on the club’s striker chase.
On Sunday, the Bianconeri came away with a commanding victory at the expense of their hosts, Parma. Gleison Bremer and Weston McKennie ensured a two-goal lead heading to the interval.
A comical own goal from Andrea Cambiaso restored hope for the Crociati, but Bremer swiftly added a second goal afterwards, while Jonathan David ensured victory above all doubt with a fourth goal.
Spalletti hails Juventus display in Parma, reassures over Yildiz
Spalletti was certainly pleased with his team’s display, lauding his men for their positive response following the own goal.
