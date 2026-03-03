Luciano Spalletti has expressed his satisfaction with Juventus’ recent performances and believes the team is well-positioned to finish the season strongly. While the Old Lady has displayed inconsistency at times, they have delivered crucial performances when it has mattered, including staging several notable comebacks.

With the season entering its final stages, Juventus face a series of challenging matches, but Spalletti remains confident in their ability to meet expectations. Following elimination from both the Italian Cup and the Champions League, the club’s focus is now solely on the Serie A, where every remaining fixture carries significant importance. The Bianconeri must approach these games with determination, as almost all of them are effectively must-win encounters in the context of the top-four race.

Focus on Serie A Success

The reduced fixture load allows Juventus to concentrate entirely on league performance. This focus provides an opportunity for the squad to build momentum and prove that they can compete at the required level in the closing weeks of the campaign. Spalletti emphasises the importance of maintaining intensity and focus, particularly as they seek to secure a top-four finish.

Spalletti’s Optimism

He said via Calciomercato:

“Of course I believe in it. I live for this, I live for fourth place, I live for that position. Give it shape and I live for that. We’ve had a moment where too many things have come our way, I think we’ll have a great end to the season.”

Spalletti’s experience and understanding of the stakes are evident. He recognises the pressure involved in securing a top-four finish and is prepared to guide his squad through the remaining challenges. His belief in the team’s character and capability suggests that Juventus remain firmly in contention for their objectives, with the manager confident that they can achieve a strong conclusion to the season.