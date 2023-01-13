Spalletti replies to Allegri and says Juventus will always be the favourites

Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti insists Juventus has invested heavily in their squad and must always be considered favourites for the league title.

The Bianconeri are currently second on the Serie A table, but seven points separate them from Napoli, who top the standings at the moment.

Both clubs meet this evening as Juve attempts to reduce the points deficit to four and stay closer to the top of the league table.

Max Allegri started the mind games earlier during his press conference and insisted Napoli is the best team in the league and the favourites for the title.

However, Spalletti has responded to him. The Partenopei gaffer said via Football Italia:

“I understand that it’s convenient for Allegri to pass off as a supporting player, but for a Juve always stuffed with champions it’s impossible for them to hide from the role of favourites.

“Certain investments only pay off by playing for Scudetto and Champions League victory. It’s useless to wear a hat or a fake beard, there is no fourth place that will satisfy Juventus.”

Juve FC Says

Juve is the biggest club in Italian football and we will always be the favourites to win the Scudetto every season we play in the competition.

Allegri’s men have been in terrific form lately, which has made their fans dream about winning the title this season, but it will not be easy.