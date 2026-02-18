Luciano Spalletti faces a significant challenge as he prepares his Juventus side for the second leg of their Champions League playoff against Galatasaray next week. The Bianconeri trail 5-2 on aggregate, leaving them with a formidable task in Turin. To force extra time, they must win by three clear goals, a scenario that demands a near-flawless performance.

Juventus will reflect on a first leg in which they were expected to produce far more. Supporters are now questioning whether the team possesses the resilience required to overturn such a deficit. At halftime in Istanbul, the contest appeared balanced, yet the momentum shifted dramatically. The Italian side ultimately collapsed in what is widely regarded as one of the noisiest stadium environments in European football.

Learning from the First Leg

Before attention turns fully to the decisive encounter, Juventus must navigate its next domestic commitment. Nevertheless, the manager is acutely aware that improvements are essential if they are to revive their European hopes. Defensive concentration, tactical discipline, and composure will be critical.

Playing at the Allianz Stadium offers a clear advantage. The atmosphere in Turin could inspire a response, but it will only prove decisive if accompanied by structure and control on the pitch. Spalletti understands that emotional intensity must be matched by organisation.

Spalletti’s Tactical Warning

Speaking via Il Bianconero, the Juventus manager outlined the approach required for the return leg. He said:

“Only one way, by coming back. We have to be careful; they have counterattacking players and fast players up front. We need to keep them tactically balanced.”

His comments highlight the delicate balance Juventus must strike. While chasing goals, they cannot afford to expose themselves to Galatasaray’s pace on the counterattack. The tie remains alive, but overturning a three-goal deficit will require discipline as much as ambition if Juventus are to complete a remarkable turnaround.