Nicolo Fagioli was substituted at halftime during Italy’s win against Israel yesterday, and Luciano Spalletti explained the reasoning behind the decision.

Spalletti has placed his trust in Fagioli, believing that he is a unique talent with a lot to offer the team.

Despite missing several games due to a ban, the midfielder was selected to play for Italy at Euro 2024, which indicates that he is one of Spalletti’s favoured players.

Fagioli will continue to receive minutes with the national team, but he likely needs to adjust his attitude when he makes mistakes in matches.

He made an error against the Israelis, which appeared to affect him afterwards, prompting the manager to substitute him.

Spalletti has now spoken about his decision and said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Fagioli occasionally drags the ball a bit and doesn’t notice the density they put on him. He played a very good game, he lost that ball there that put him in difficulty making him play with a bit of apprehension. He wasn’t calm anymore, and that’s why I took him off.”

Juve FC Says

Spalletti loves Fagioli and if the midfielder wants to remain on the national team for the long-term, he needs to listen to his manager and learn fast from each game.