Juventus head coach Luciano Spalletti was disappointed with his team’s 1-1 draw against Sassuolo on Saturday evening.

The Bianconeri were already trailing behind Como in the race for fourth place, so they could hardly afford to drop points. And yet, they settled for a 1-1 draw in front of their irritated supporters at the Allianz Stadium.

The Turin-based giants began on the right foot, opening the scoring through Kenan Yildiz. However, Andrea Pinamonti finished off a slick sequence of passing to equalise for the Emilians.

Manuel Locatelli then had the chance to win it from the spot, but his tame effort was comfortably collected by Arijanet Muric.

After the contest, Spalletti insisted that the Juventus players were not complacent, but simply made wrong decisions.

“Looking at the flow of the game, we did less. But given the quality of the players I coach and know, I’m convinced they’re never careless or arrogant. They’re serious lads,” said the 67-year-old in his post-match press interviews via IlBianconero.

“Sometimes you have matches where you need to play in tight spaces and be less about quality, more about making the right decisions.

“These games become like that: you have to recognise the key moment and be mentally strong enough to make the most of it. That’s where you need maximum focus, understanding, and execution, but we didn’t manage it.”

Luciano Spalletti discusses Juventus draw against Sassuolo

During the match, the Juventus Ultra Sud ultras voiced their support for Spalletti. The manager said he’s grateful for the fans, and that this gesture only increases the burden placed on his shoulders.

“I heard the chants, I thanked the fans for it. But for me, it’s an even greater responsibility to have the backing of fans like that, of this curva.

“So I thank them, and since we didn’t win, we’ll work even harder to give them something to celebrate in the next match.”

The former Italy boss commended Locatelli for stepping up for spot-kick duty, even though he missed, while confirming that Yildiz was also hoping to convert it.

“We try to present the situation calmly for what it is. Last time Locatelli didn’t take it, when David took one (against Leccce), or when Kenan took one, people asked why.

“Yildiz had the ball because he picked it up and held onto it. It’s positive that they want to take responsibility.

“I spoke with Locatelli when he came over. He told me he would take it. I told him that if he wanted to take it, he could, because he’s the designated penalty taker. So I sent him to take it, telling him that if he wanted it, it was his.”

Spalletti explains Juventus second half substitutions

Spalletti explained why he opted to introduce the returning Arkadiusz Milik and Dusan Vlahovic instead of Jonathan David and Lois Openda.

“In a game like tonight’s, you need two strikers like that, physical players, stronger in duels, better when balls are delivered into the box.

“It’s about the players’ characteristics and qualities. If the game had required a more expansive build-up, that would be different. But when you need to finish in the penalty area against a team sitting deep, you have to rely on that kind of structure, that physical presence.”