Dusan Vlahovic’s contract situation at Juventus has been a growing topic of discussion, but new manager Luciano Spalletti has offered a positive update, suggesting that the Serbian forward is content at the club and open to extending his stay. Despite uncertainty surrounding his future, Vlahovic remains one of Juventus’s most important players, consistently delivering strong performances and maintaining his reputation as the team’s leading striker.

The Bianconeri have endured an inconsistent spell in recent weeks but continue to challenge near the top of the Serie A table. With Spalletti recently appointed as their third manager this year, stability and progress have become essential objectives. The new manager is aware of Vlahovic’s importance to achieving those goals and appears eager to establish a strong working relationship with the prolific attacker.

Spalletti’s confidence in Vlahovic’s commitment

As quoted by Calciomercato, Spalletti spoke about the forward’s attitude and his conversations with him during training camp, offering reassurance to supporters about the player’s mindset and commitment. The Juventus boss said: “Dusan has an advantage because he knows what this Juventus thing is and what’s expected; he’s used to pressure and challenges. I happened to speak to him; he’s one of the guys I spoke to while we were in training camp, and he’s very happy; he’d be delighted to stay here. He’s not worried about not having a contract; he wants to play football, he wants to play matches like this, and last night he gave splendid responses.”

Luciano Spalletti (Photo by Marco M. Mantovani/Getty Images)

A crucial relationship for Juventus’s progress

Spalletti’s remarks indicate that he sees Vlahovic as central to Juventus’s plans, both in the short and long term. The striker’s attitude and performances have been key in maintaining the team’s competitiveness, and his ability to handle pressure continues to make him a vital figure in their attacking setup. As Spalletti prepares for his second competitive match in charge, fostering a strong bond with Vlahovic could prove decisive in shaping the direction of his tenure.

The Serbian forward’s enthusiasm to stay and contribute will be a welcome boost for Juventus fans, particularly as the club seeks to rebuild momentum under new leadership. While contract negotiations are yet to be resolved, Spalletti’s confidence and Vlahovic’s positive outlook suggest there remains a strong possibility that he will extend his commitment to the Bianconeri, ensuring stability at the heart of the team’s attack.