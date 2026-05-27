Luciano Spalletti will meet John Elkann alongside Damien Comolli as Juventus begin planning for the next campaign, with the Bianconeri determined to avoid repeating the mistakes that damaged their season this term.

The men in black and white already possess one of the strongest squads in Italian football, yet they still failed to qualify for the Champions League, which represents one of the most disappointing outcomes the club could have experienced. Expectations were significantly higher at the beginning of the season, particularly given the quality available within the squad and the ambitions surrounding the project in Turin.

Juventus Looking to Rebuild

At one stage, Juventus appeared to be in a strong position, but dropped points during the closing stages of the campaign ultimately proved costly. Their inability to maintain consistency in decisive matches contributed heavily to the failure to secure a place in next season’s Champions League competition.

Despite that disappointment, there remains confidence within the club that Juventus can recover quickly and return to competing at the highest level. However, there is also recognition that better planning and recruitment decisions will be required if they are to avoid similar problems in the future.

Spalletti Wants Greater Influence

Spalletti reportedly wants a greater role in the club’s transfer strategy and is keen to become more directly involved in the recruitment of new players ahead of next season. The manager believes it is important for him to help identify players capable of fitting his tactical approach and long-term vision for the team.

According to Football Italia, Spalletti has already communicated his wishes to John Elkann and is expected to receive greater influence when discussions take place regarding plans for the new campaign. The report suggests the Agnelli family leader continues to trust the manager despite the club’s disappointing finish to the season.

Spalletti does not want players imposed upon him and instead wants to contribute directly to decisions regarding transfer targets. He believes that having a stronger voice in recruitment will help ensure Juventus signs players who are suited to the style of football he wants the team to play in the coming campaign and beyond.