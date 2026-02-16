Juventus head coach Luciano Spalletti took the opportunity to respond to Inter manager Cristian Chivu while previewing the clash against Galatasaray.

The Bianconeri landed in Istanbul on Monday afternoon, as they’re set to play the Turkish champions in the first leg of the Champions League play-offs on Tuesday.

But with the Derby d’Italia debacle still dominating the headlines in the peninsula, Spalletti was asked to comment on the whole incident, especially since he didn’t address the game in a post-match press conference.

Luciano Spalletti hits back at Cristian Chivu

Inter won Saturday’s big showdown by three goals to two, but the game will be remembered for the glaring error commited by the referee, when he sent off Pierre Kalulu for a non-existent foul on Alessandro Bastoni in the final minute of the first half.

While Inter president Beppe Marotta has now admitted that Bastoni was wrong to dive and celebrate his opponent’s dismissal, Chivu defended his player, insisting that Kalulu should have kept his arm closer to his body.

So when asked to comment on the whole fiasco, Spalletti chose to focus on the curious words uttered by the Romanian tactician who used to play under his tutelage at Roma.

“I won’t speak over the words of John Elkann and the directors,” said the 66-year-old in his pre-match press conference via JuventusNews24.

“I can say that Pierre (Kalulu) is a good lad, a decent person, and being made to look like a fool by the opposing coach is something I never would have expected.

“That would open the door to talking about Inter players, and I don’t want to do that.”

While there have been widespread calls for Bastoni to be omitted from Gennaro Gattuso’s Italy squad, Spalletti wouldn’t go this far.

“Simulation insults football and the professional. I don’t want to talk about it because it would mean going back to that situation. I have to be good at not helping them say we were wronged, but at raising our level so others can’t decide things for us.

“I shouldn’t place restrictions on Gattuso’s wishes. He must choose whoever he wants, without conditioning. I’m no longer the national team coach, and I’ll always regret that. There’s a strong coach in charge, and he should be left free to work as he sees fit.”

Lois Openda & Weston McKennie vying for striker role?

With Jonathan David left in Turin as a precautionary measure, Lois Openda emerged as the favourite to start upfront.

The Juventus boss believes this could be an opportunity for the struggling Belgian to start a new chapter, but without confirming him as a starter.

“These matches can be a turning point for anyone. But you have to think about it in general terms—both the starting XI and substitutions.

“You have to make the right calls and anticipate things, because if you react afterwards, you’re already late. He’s had chances to show who he is and will probably have more opportunities. How and when—we’ll all see together.”

On the other hand, Spalletti revealed that the incredibly versatile Weston McKennie might be chosen for the centre-forward role.

“McKennie as a No.9? It could be the right time. From what he’s shown, he’s proven more than once that he can finish with his head in the box and be alert to rebounds.

“He attacks immediately, hoping there’s no clearance or block. He has the personality to play with his back to goal, and can turn a move around quickly because he’s fast as well as technical. He’s scored by turning in tight spaces—he’s shown everything.

“We’ve created all kinds of problems for him as a player: making him cover the whole pitch, changing his role, and he adapts.

“Ideally, though, for now, we can’t, so we’d carve out a spot for him near the opposition area where he can finish. His generosity in helping teammates is something to be harnessed.”