Luciano Spalletti may have only arrived at Juventus on Thursday, but his early statements have depicted a man who’s completely aware of the club’s status in the Italian football pyramid.

The 66-year-old is considered one of the most esteemed managers in his generation, but he was willing to accept a mid-season role and a short-term contract, perhaps something he wouldn’t have done for any other club.

The former Roma, Inter and Napoli boss began his stint at Continassa with a 2-1 victory over Cremonese away from home, with many fans and pundits already noting the improvements in the team’s overall display.

What’s behind Spalletti’s Scudetto statements

Aside from the performance on the pitch, Spalletti has also stolen the headlines with his blunt statements, especially the ones related to the club’s Scudetto hopes.

The experienced manager insisted that Juventus have what it takes to re-enter the title race, despite bleeding points during Igor Tudor’s last 45 days in charge.

According to Tuttosport editor-in-chief Guido Vaciago (via JuventusNews24), Spalletti’s Scudetto stance stems from two main reasons.

Spalletti realises what Juventus represents

First, the Tuscan feels that this will be a tight race, as none of the top clubs has managed to break free from the rest of the pack, even though Inter and Napoli probably possess better-equipped squads.

Second, Spalletti realises that aiming for the Scudetto must be the norm at Juventus. So while Thiago Motta and Tudor had often insisted that the club’s objective is to finish in the Top Four, the new manager is refusing to settle for a goal he considers below the club’s historical status.

So while Spalletti doesn’t necessarily believe that this squad can go all the way, he’s hellbent on pushing his players to the very limit.

Hence, it remains to be seen if this new approach will yield the desired results.