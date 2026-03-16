Juventus head coach, Luciano Spalletti, can only hope to regain the services of Dusan Vlahovic and Khephren Thuram for the next match against Sassuolo.

The Bianconeri are currently in the midst of a challenge for a Champions League spot against Como and Roma. They currently sit 5th in the standings, one point behind the Lariani, and two ahead of the Italian capital side.

Therefore, the tight race could be decided by small margins, so Spalletti needs every boost he can get in the final nine rounds of the campaign, especially on the injury front.

Dusan Vlahovic will finally rejoin Juventus squad

Following more than three months on the sidelines, Vlahovic will finally make his return to the matchday squad.

The Serbian was expected to join the team on the trip to Udine last weekend, but he and Spalletti agreed that he should remain behind, as he wasn’t feeling 100% mentally ready to make his long-awaited return to action.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport and Tuttosport, another full week of training should be enough to dispel all fears of relapse. Therefore, the two newspapers expect Vlahovic to be called up for this Saturday’s contest against Sassuolo.

The 26-year-old will definitely start the match on the bench, but could be granted a late cameo in the second half.

Khephren Thuram pushing for a quick recovery

Unlike Vlahovic, Thuram’s availability remains uncertain after suffering a knock last weekend. The French midfielder has luckily avoided a serious injury, only sustaining a heavy bruise to the left ankle.

Nevertheless, it remains unclear if the 24-year-old can pull off a swift recovery. In any case, the Juventus technical staff isn’t willing to take any risks.

Finally, Tuttosport mentions Emil Holm, who is expected to undergo new clinical tests between the end of this week and the start of the next, as the club doctors look to determine the stage of his recovery path.