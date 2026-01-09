Juventus have been monitoring Santiago Castro of Bologna for some time and now have their manager’s backing to pursue a move for the attacker. The Bianconeri view him as a potential key addition to their squad and have conducted extensive research to gather as much information as possible about his abilities and development.

Castro has shown steady improvement each season, attracting attention from several top clubs. Bologna are reportedly in discussions over a new contract for the forward, aware that interest from elite teams is growing. Juventus, however, have identified him as a prime target and is preparing to make a serious push to secure his signature.

Castro and Juventus’ transfer plans

Looking ahead to the summer, Juventus anticipate that Dusan Vlahovic may leave the club. Jonathan David has begun to demonstrate that he is capable of stepping into the striker role, but the club still recognise the need to reinforce the attack if Vlahovic departs. Santiago Castro has emerged as the preferred option to fill that potential gap, combining youth, versatility, and promise into one attractive package for the Bianconeri.

According to Il Bianconero, Spalletti is also a fan of Castro and has expressed a desire for Juventus to complete a deal for him once the season concludes. His approval suggests that the move would align with the manager’s tactical plans and long-term vision for the squad.

Santiago Castro (Getty Images)

Challenges ahead

Securing Castro will not be straightforward. He has multiple suitors, and Bologna is reluctant to lose one of their most promising players. Nevertheless, Juventus believe a deal is achievable, provided they act decisively and present terms that satisfy both the player and his current club. With careful negotiation and the manager’s support, Castro could be set to become a significant component of Juventus’ attacking line in the near future.