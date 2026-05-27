Juventus could end up with three Liverpool legends by the time the transfer window closes as the Bianconeri continue targeting experienced stars from the Premier League side ahead of next season.

In recent months, Juventus have identified Alisson Becker as their preferred long-term goalkeeper option, while Andy Robertson has also emerged as a transfer target following the conclusion of the campaign. The Italian club appears determined to add proven experience and leadership to the squad as Luciano Spalletti reshapes the team.

Now, another major Liverpool figure has reportedly entered Juventus’ plans, with Spalletti believed to be pushing for the signing of Mohamed Salah as the Egyptian forward prepares to leave Anfield as a free agent.

Spalletti Wants Salah Reunion

Salah previously played in Serie A with both Fiorentina and AS Roma, where he worked under Spalletti during part of his time in Italy. Their successful relationship has reportedly encouraged the Juventus manager to pursue a reunion in Turin ahead of the new campaign.

According to Football Italia, Juventus are preparing to hold discussions with Salah’s representatives to explore whether an agreement can be reached for one of the most accomplished forwards in world football.

The club views the Egyptian as a player capable of transforming the attacking quality of the squad while also bringing leadership, experience, and a winning mentality to the dressing room.

Competition for Salah Intensifies

Although Juventus are interested in signing Salah, completing the transfer is expected to be extremely difficult because of the intense competition for his signature. Several elite clubs across Europe and beyond are also monitoring the situation closely as they attempt to secure one of the most recognisable attacking players in modern football.

Salah established himself as a Liverpool legend after breaking numerous records during his time in England and becoming one of the Premier League’s most productive attackers. His achievements at Anfield have made him one of the most sought-after free agents on the market.

Juventus will now hope that Spalletti’s relationship with the player and the prospect of returning to Serie A could help convince Salah to consider a move to Turin despite the strong competition from rival clubs.