Juventus head coach Luciano Spalletti has a clear vision for his attacking department ahead of next season, and his plan includes Randal Kolo Muani.

This season, the centre-forward role has been the Bianconeri’s biggest Achilles Heel, especially with Dusan Vlahovic spending four months on the sidelines and Arkadiusz Milik only making a couple of appearances over the past two campaigns.

Jonathan David and Lois Openda were brought to add goals to the side. However, the Canadian has been struggling for consistency, while the Belgian has been enduring an utterly disastrous campaign.

Therefore, Damien Comolli and Co. will certainly address Juve’s attacking woes in the summer, especially after failing to bolster the squad in January, something Spalletti wasn’t pleased about, as he reminded us in the aftermath of Saturday’s win over Lecce.

Spalletti keen to combine Kolo Muani with Dusan Vlahovic

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Spalletti is hoping to have three centre-forwards at his disposal next season.

He would certainly like to keep Vlahovic at the Allianz Stadium, especially following his exploits against Hellas Verona and Lecce.

The head coach emphasised the importance of having a physical target man to build around, something that the squad lacked while the Serbian was unavailable.

In addition to Vlahovic, Spalletti has given the green light for Kolo Muani’s return to Turin. The Frenchman remains a popular figure in Turin thanks to his brief loan stint in 2025.

The 27-year-old will return to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer once his forgettable loan spell at Tottenham expires, and the Champions League winners will be looking to offload him.

Jonathan David to remain at Juventus despite underwhelming campaign

Finally, the manager would like to have a third centre-forward at his disposal, and he wouldn’t min keeping David.

While the Canadian isn’t exactly Spalletti’s Cup of Tea, he believes he can be useful on certain occasions, especially when an extra striker is needed behind the No.9.

On the other hand, the Juventus boss considers Openda surplus to requirements, while Milik could rescind his contract.