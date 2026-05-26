Luciano Spalletti is expected to remain in charge of Juventus beyond this season, despite earlier suggestions that he could leave the club following their failure to qualify for the Champions League.

The manager has made a positive impression since taking over, and there is growing confidence within the club that he is the right figure to lead their long-term project. Juventus believe stability on the bench will be crucial as they attempt to rebuild and return to competing for major honours next season.

The club are also preparing for another busy transfer window, with significant changes expected to the playing squad as they look to improve their competitiveness in domestic and European football. Damien Comolli is expected to play an important role in shaping recruitment strategy as Juventus plan their next steps.

Spalletti’s Role in Juventus Rebuild

Spalletti is now expected to have greater influence over transfer planning than in previous windows. Rather than the club simply identifying targets independently, there is an increasing expectation that the manager will be more directly involved in recruitment decisions.

This approach is designed to ensure that new signings better suit his tactical system and long-term vision for the team. Juventus believe that closer collaboration between management and recruitment staff will help avoid mismatches in squad planning and improve overall performance on the pitch.

As reported by Tuttojuve, Spalletti has requested a more active role in shaping the squad, with a focus on ensuring that incoming players are fully aligned with his tactical requirements. This marks a shift in approach for the club, which has often operated with a more centralised transfer strategy in previous seasons.

Juventus Planning Summer Squad Changes

Juventus are expected to make several adjustments to their squad in the upcoming transfer window as they attempt to recover from a disappointing campaign. The club’s failure to secure Champions League qualification has increased pressure to rebuild effectively and return to the top level as quickly as possible.

Spalletti’s involvement in recruitment is seen as a key factor in ensuring that new signings immediately strengthen the team. The club hierarchy are believed to support this more collaborative approach, as they aim to align footballing decisions with the manager’s long-term strategy.

Juventus remain committed to strengthening the squad with high-quality additions, and there is a shared belief that careful planning this summer will be essential to restoring the club’s status among Europe’s elite