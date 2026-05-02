Luciano Spalletti has been named Serie A’s Manager of the Month for May after guiding Juventus through an impressive run of form. The Bianconeri secured three wins and one draw from their four league fixtures during the period, as reported by Tuttojuve.

Juventus have embraced the challenge of finishing inside the top four this season, as they aim to secure qualification for the Champions League. The team has shown determination in recent performances, maintaining focus and discipline in key moments.

Strong Run of Results

The men in black and white have worked consistently to sustain a high level of performance, ensuring they take advantage of opportunities to win matches. Their recent form has strengthened their position as the season approaches its conclusion.

In April, Juventus recorded victories over Genoa, Atalanta and Bologna before drawing with AC Milan in their final match of the month. These results have played a significant role in their push towards a top-four finish.

The Bianconeri are now close to achieving their objective and are expected to maintain momentum into May. Their upcoming fixture against Hellas Verona offers another chance to reinforce their standing.

Recognition for Spalletti

Spalletti has improved the team since taking charge at the end of last year, with his tactical approach contributing to their resurgence. The squad has responded well to his methods, showing greater cohesion and consistency.

Despite this recognition, expectations at Juventus remain high, and the club will hope that winning this award does not disrupt their progress during a crucial phase of the campaign.

He is expected to receive the award during Juventus’ next Serie A match, marking formal recognition of his recent achievements while the team continues to focus on securing a strong finish to the season.