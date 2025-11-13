New Juventus boss Luciano Spalletti is gradually beginning to implement his ideas at the club. The work is now underway to launch a more proactive playing system.

The Bianconeri resorted to the 66-year-old’s services to replace Igor Tudor who failed to steer the team back to winning ways at the start of the season.

However, the Italian has largely maintained the same formation his predecessor had adopted, only making changes in the personnel.

While Spalletti has thus far confirmed Tudor’s 3-4-2-1 system, he has been teasing a new formation recently, and the 4-3-3 appears to be the favourable option at this point.

Luciano Spalletti working on a Juventus system

According to Tuttosport, the former Roma and Napoli manager is taking the opportunity to get to know his players better during the international, at least the ones who remained at Continassa.

Spalletti has been listening to what his players have had to say, taking it all into account before introducing a new system.

Luciano Spalletti (Photo by Marco M. Mantovani/Getty Images)

As the Turin-based newspaper notes, the experienced manager doesn’t merely want to alter the formation, but also change the team’s overall approach.

He would like to see Juventus dominate the action and hold possession, rather than chase the opponent. Nevertheless, this requires a few key adjustments.

What Spalletti wants to fix in Juve’s play

As the source explains, Spalletti noticed how the team is taking an excessive amount of time in the build-up phase, including transitions from one side to the other.

He believes that this particular weakness has been impeding the club in recent times, and has thus decided to tackle it.

Therefore, the Bianconeri have been excessively working on rondos during training sessions. This is a training drill that forces players to make one-touch passes while trying to maintain possession.

It is obviously designed to improve the players’ passing skills and the speed of their attacking patterns.

While we can’t expect immediate results, Juventus fans will be hoping to witness gradual improvement sooner rather than later.