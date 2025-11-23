On Saturday, Juventus attacker Kenan Yildiz arguably had one of his poorest displays since joining the club, but Luciano Spalletti views it as a rather collective issue.

The Turkish star started alongside Dusan Vlahovic in attack as the Bianconeri took on Fiorentina away from home.

However, neither forward had an evening to remember, as the contest ended in a 1-1 draw. Filip Kostic had given the visitors the lead in the first half, but Rolando Mandragora pulled off the equaliser with a sensational long-range shot that almost tore the net.

Luciano Spalletti reveals why Kenan Yildiz struggled against Fiorentina

After the match, Spalletti was asked about Yildiz’s underwhelming performance. The manager then explained that the 20-year-old simply suffered from the lack of service and the slow rhythm, thus urging his players to adopt a more vertical approach.

“Yildiz operated as a second striker, but we were never able to serve him between the lines, staying too tight centrally,” said the Juventus manager in his post-match press conference via IlBianconero.

Kenan Yildiz (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

“In the second half, there was more movement, a greater desire to get into the rhythm of the match. This opened up a bit more space and allowed us to find him better.”

Spalletti comments on late David & Openda substitutions

The 66-year-old also revealed that he intends to make changes in personnel ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League contest against Bodo/Glimt.

“To get to the end, I need to be able to count on 18-20 starting players, and inevitably, I’ll have to make some changes starting in the Champions League. I need to make everyone feel involved.”

Nevertheless, Jonathan David and Lois Openda have been struggling for playing time as of late. The attacking duo replaced Vlahovic and Yildiz in the 88th minute, and Spalletti admitted that these two substitutions were belated.

“You’re right, I brought them in too late.”