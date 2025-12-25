After a rather underwhelming summer transfer campaign, Juventus must not waste the opportunity to strengthen their squad in January, as a few more signings could make a massive difference by the end of the season, especially within a congested league table.

Moreover, Luciano Spalletti has chosen to confirm Igor Tudor’s 3-4-2-1 formation since replacing the Croatian in late October, perhaps realising that this is the most suitable system for the current crop.

However, the Italian tactician has revealed his desire to switch to a four-man backline at some point, so it will be up to the club’s CEO, Damien Comolli, and incoming sporting director Marco Ottolini to give him a push.

So, which playing roles should the club address during the January transfer session?

Central Midfielder

This should arguably be the top priority for the Serie A giants, as the midfield department is lacking in terms of quality and depth.

Spalletti would love to have a new deep-lying playmaker at his disposal, someone who can be more apt for the role than Manuel Locatelli, but finding a capable profile in January remains challenging, especially with the likes of Morten Hjulmand and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg considered unattainable.

The club could alternatively pursue a box-to-box midfielder like Davide Frattesi and confirm Locatelli in the Regista role, at least until June.

Either way, midfield reinforcement should be on the way, as playing twice per week would eventually take its toll on Locatelli and Khephren Thuram.

Right Wing-Back

Last summer, Juventus deprived themselves of Timothy Weah, Nicolo Savona, and Alberto Costa, three players who could have offered depth on the right flank. On the other hand, they only signed Joao Mario, a player who’s already considered an afterthought after failing to convince either Tudor or Spalletti.

Therefore, the 66-year-old is currently relying on the ultra-versatile Weston McKennie as his ultimate choice for the right wing-back role.

But if the Tuscan manager isn’t interested in fielding Joao Mario, then the club should consider cutting their losses and bringing in a replacement.

The likes of Nahuel Molina and Brooke Norton-Cuffy have been mentioned as potential candidates for the role, while Marcco Palestra could only become available in the summer.

Goalkeeper (If Perin leaves)

Mattia Perin is reportedly interested in a return to Genoa, where he would reunite with his former Italy teammate Daniele De Rossi. If the 33-year-old ends up leaving the club, a new goalkeeper will be required, and Lazio’s Christos Mandas is said to be the club’s preferred option, but a straight swap with Genoa’s Nicola Leali would be a less costly solution.