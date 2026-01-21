Juventus face Benfica in the Champions League today, with Jose Mourinho’s side aiming to extend their impressive run of form against the Bianconeri. The fixture carries historical weight, as the two clubs have met numerous times in European competition, with the Old Lady yet to record a victory against the Portuguese side.

Their encounters in the European Cup and Champions League date back to the 1960s, and Juventus have suffered defeat in all five previous meetings. This poor record is a source of concern for Juve supporters ahead of kick-off, yet it also presents an opportunity for change. Matches like this often provide the platform for a new chapter, and Juventus will be determined to rewrite history.

Pressure on Juventus to Deliver

Luciano Spalletti is fully aware of what is at stake. Juventus must win their remaining two fixtures in the Champions League league phase if they are to progress to the next round. That reality makes this encounter a must-win game, increasing the pressure on both the players and the coaching staff.

Despite the daunting statistics, there are reasons for optimism. Juventus have already shown resilience this season by winning several demanding matches, and they will need to draw on that same mindset against Benfica. Discipline, belief and intensity will be required if they are to overcome an opponent who has historically had the upper hand in this fixture.

Spalletti’s Record Against Mourinho

One factor that could work in Juventus’ favour is Spalletti’s personal record against Mourinho. According to Tuttojuve, the Juventus manager has not lost to a Mourinho-coached side in their last five meetings. The report states that three of those matches ended in draws, while Spalletti emerged victorious in the other two.

This statistic offers encouragement that tactical preparation and experience could play a decisive role. While past meetings between the clubs favour Benfica, individual managerial records can sometimes tilt the balance. Juventus will hope that Spalletti’s familiarity with Mourinho’s approach can help them end their unwanted streak and keep their Champions League ambitions alive as they step onto the European stage once more.