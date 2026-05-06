Luciano Spalletti is keen to be reunited with Kim Min-jae at Juventus, having previously enjoyed considerable success together during their time at Napoli. The Juventus manager values the defender highly and is eager to bring him into his current squad.

Their partnership was instrumental in Napoli’s triumph during the 2022,2023 season, when they secured the Serie A title dominantly. That campaign established them as one of the most impressive championship-winning teams in recent memory, and Juventus are now interested in recreating part of that success.

Defensive Reinforcement a Priority

Juventus are preparing to strengthen its squad at the end of the season, with a focus on adding players who can elevate the team’s overall quality. Defensive reinforcements are expected to be a key part of their recruitment strategy as they aim to become more competitive.

Kim, who is currently playing for Bayern Munich, has continued to perform at a high level and is widely regarded as one of the top defenders in European football. His consistency and physical presence make him an attractive option for Juventus as they look to improve their back line.

Securing a player of his calibre would represent a significant statement of intent from the club ahead of the next campaign.

Juventus Identifies Key Target

As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, Kim has emerged as Juventus’s primary defensive target for the upcoming season. The club are expected to pursue a deal at the end of the current term as they attempt to bring him to Turin.

Juventus view him as one of the finest defenders available and believes he could make an immediate impact. Reuniting him with Spalletti is seen as a move that could benefit both the player and the team.

The club will aim to take concrete steps in the transfer market to secure his signature, with the Allianz Stadium potentially becoming his next destination if negotiations progress successfully.