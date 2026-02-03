Juventus could confirm Luciano Spalletti as their long-term manager in the next few weeks, as the Bianconeri are impressed with the way he has transformed their team so far.

Spalletti has been one of the best managers around in the last few seasons, and for Juve fans who demand both success and entertainment, that can only be good news.

Before him, Juve had two poor coaches who could not get the team back to its best levels, and Spalletti is now showing them that it can be done. Before this season ends, we expect him to be rewarded with a longer contract because he deserves it, and the club cannot afford to lose such a top coach.

When that happens, he will have some tough decisions to make, and we cover some of his priorities below.

Deciding the future of Koopmeiners

When Spalletti was using Teun Koopmeiners in defence, it seemed he had now found the right spot for the Dutch midfielder, but in the last few weeks, he has been on the bench as Juve’s defensive injuries ease.

The reality is now clear that Koopmeiners might not be as good as Juve thought he was, and they have to decide on his future.

Spalletti will play an important role in that decision; if he still trusts the midfielder, he will be retained.

Assess players to keep and sign for a 4-3-3 formation

We all know that Spalletti’s teams perform much better when set up in a 4-3-3 formation, and the manager would be eager to make that happen.

Because he does not have all the players to make it work at Juve, he has often adapted his system to fit the squad’s profile, but the manager would be keen to work on the group in the summer if he is given the job on a full-time basis.

He already knows the system works and wants players to use it as soon as possible.

Push Yildiz to achieve even more

Kenan Yildiz has matured significantly since Spalletti became the Juventus manager, and he seems to be the perfect coach for the Turkish star.

He recently called the ex-Bayern Munich trainee an alien, so if he remains the Juve manager on a permanent deal, he would push Yildiz to the limit and help him to become an even better player in the coming months.

Yildiz is a top player, and he could truly become an icon of the club like his idol, Alessandro Del Piero.