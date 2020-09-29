Spaniards emerge as favourites for Juve man

Cadena Cope claims that Valencia has won the race for the signature of Juventus’ defender, Daniele Rugani.

The 26-year-old has been struggling to earn a place in the Juventus first team for some years now, but he has continued to fall down the pecking order.

He has now attracted the attention of several teams looking to take him away with Sevilla, Rennes and West Ham all linked with a move for him.

The report is claiming that Valencia has beaten his other suitors to land him and Tottenham defender Juan Foyth and they will complete their moves before the transfer window closes next week.

Juventus has been looking to shift the defender from their wage bill in this transfer window and it seems that they have finally gotten their wish.

Andrea Pirlo is looking to make Juventus one of the most exciting teams to watch after their boring pattern under Maurizio Sarri.

He is also looking to use younger players, but his defence is filled with experienced stars and it seems that he likes it that way.

It remains unclear if any of his other suitors will look to hijack the move to Valencia.