Spanish club can only sign Juventus man on loan

Sevilla is keen to add Arthur to their squad as the Spanish club continues to impress in La Liga.

The Brazilian midfielder hasn’t exactly established himself as a key player at Juve with Max Allegri still struggling to get the best out of him.

However, he played in Juve’s last few matches before the winter break. Did he do enough to earn the total trust of his manager?

Maybe not, as Juve remains open to the idea of offloading him if they get a convincing offer.

Calciomercato says Sevilla would love to take him back to Spain, where he previously played for Barcelona.

However, the ambitious Spanish club can only sign him on loan for the rest of the season, and it remains unclear if that would be an offer Juve would accept.

Juve FC Says

Arthur hasn’t established himself as a regular at Juve just yet, but the midfielder is a good squad member at the club, and he is one player we cannot afford to lose now.

The second half of this season is an important time for us as a club, and we need all our fine players.

An injury to the midfielders above him in the pecking order would make him useful. If he has left the club then, we could struggle.