Spanish club confident they can keep Juventus target beyond his current deal

Ousmane Dembélé has still not signed a new contract at Barcelona, and that gives Juventus and his other suitors hope he will leave the Spanish club.

He has been a long-term target of the Bianconeri and it will delight them he is getting closer to the free agency status.

The Frenchman can speak to Juve in January, but Barcelona remains confident that he would stay.

The Catalans have been in talks with him over the renewal of his current deal, but it is taking too long for both parties to agree.

With Xavi Hernandez, their latest manager, Barca is keen to keep their best players and Marca via Tuttomercatoweb reports that they are confident of keeping Dembele beyond his current deal.

The Frenchman has had an injury-ravaged time at Barcelona since he moved there in 2017.

However, he remains one of the world’s finest wingers who could do a job at Juve.

Dejan Kulusevski is struggling at the club and Max Allegri has even used Paulo Dybala on the wing in some matches.

In Dembele, he would have a player that naturally thrives on both wings and would provide a real attacking threat.