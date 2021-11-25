dembele
Transfer News

Spanish club confident they can keep Juventus target beyond his current deal

November 25, 2021 - 1:45 pm

Ousmane Dembélé has still not signed a new contract at Barcelona, and that gives Juventus and his other suitors hope he will leave the Spanish club.

He has been a long-term target of the Bianconeri and it will delight them he is getting closer to the free agency status.

The Frenchman can speak to Juve in January, but Barcelona remains confident that he would stay.

The Catalans have been in talks with him over the renewal of his current deal, but it is taking too long for both parties to agree.

With Xavi Hernandez, their latest manager, Barca is keen to keep their best players and Marca via Tuttomercatoweb reports that they are confident of keeping Dembele beyond his current deal.

The Frenchman has had an injury-ravaged time at Barcelona since he moved there in 2017.

However, he remains one of the world’s finest wingers who could do a job at Juve.

Dejan Kulusevski is struggling at the club and Max Allegri has even used Paulo Dybala on the wing in some matches.

In Dembele, he would have a player that naturally thrives on both wings and would provide a real attacking threat.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

dybala

Dybala could start and other Juventus injury news ahead of the Atalanta match

November 25, 2021
all or nothing

“For me last year was …” Agnelli gives a review of Sarri’s stint as Amazon All or Nothing drops

November 25, 2021
Bentancur

Juventus open to selling struggling midfielder not Ramsey or Rabiot

November 25, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.