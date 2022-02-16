Spanish club could beat Juventus to long term attacking target

Juventus has been linked with a move for Mauro Icardi for a very long time.

The Bianconeri have come close to signing him on a few occasions before, but the deal still didn’t work out.

He remains on the books of PSG and has been helping the French club dominate their local competition.

The Argentinian was in top form at Inter Milan and also did well when he initially joined PSG on loan.

However, he has been struggling to play in this campaign following the arrival of Lionel Messi.

The Parisians seem open to cashing in on him, and Juve might sign him to replace Alvaro Morata in the summer.

However, that time might be too late, with Todofichajes reporting that he has become a top target for Sevilla.

The report claims the La Liga side wants a quality forward to join their squad as they push to return to the Champions League.

Juve FC Says

Icardi is one of the most accomplished strikers out there and that is one reason Juve has been linked with a move for him.

However, we have since signed Dusan Vlahovic, who is arguably much better than the former Inter Milan captain.

We could also make Alvaro Morata’s deal permanent in the summer and that might be a better option than signing the former Sampdoria man.