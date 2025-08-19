Arkadiusz Milik remains under contract with Juventus until 2027, meaning the Bianconeri technically count him among their players for the coming season. The striker endured a difficult period last year, missing the entirety of the campaign through injury. Under his previous terms, he would have become a free agent at the end of this season, but Juventus extended his deal and spread his salary across the new duration of the contract.

Milik has since returned to fitness and is working hard to regain his place. However, he did not travel with the squad to Germany for their pre-season training camp, instead continuing his efforts to be ready for competitive action. While his determination is evident, the club’s plans appear to be heading in another direction.

Juventus’ Striker Plans

Juventus are reshaping their attacking options and, as matters stand, Milik is not viewed as part of those plans. The club is actively looking to offload Dusan Vlahovic and is targeting reinforcements at centre forward.

In light of these ambitions, Milik has been moved into the category of players available for transfer. Juventus believe that offloading him would not only free up space in the squad but also ease the financial burden of his wages, even if only on a temporary basis.

Interest from Real Betis

There may now be a potential solution. According to Il Bianconero, Spanish club Real Betis is considering the addition of Milik on a loan deal for the upcoming season. The Polish striker is thought to be open to the move, which would give him the opportunity to restart his career after a long absence.

For Juventus, the arrangement would mean saving money on his salary for the duration of the loan while also reducing the number of surplus players within the squad. From both a sporting and financial perspective, such a deal could suit all parties involved.

Milik’s future, therefore, seems likely to lie away from Turin, as Juventus continue to trim its roster and build a more competitive and balanced squad for the season ahead.