Paul Pogba appears to be close to a move back to Juventus in recent weeks as the midfielder runs down his contract at Manchester United.

He had been on Juve’s books between 2012 and 2016 before they sold him back to United for a record fee.

The midfielder has not enjoyed his time at United as he struggles to get back to the form he showed at Juve earlier on.

The Bianconeri have been in talks with his entourage in the last few days, but a serious competitor may have emerged.

Football Italia claims Real Madrid has reignited their interest in the Frenchman and they might push hard to beat Juve to his signature in this transfer window.

Juve FC Says

Pogba has played for us before now and he can make one of two choices: return to a stadium where you had so much joy or pick a new challenge.

If he decides he wants to enjoy what he had at Juve before now, he might return to the club.

But if he wants a new experience in a fresh country, he might choose a move to Madrid over a return to Turin.