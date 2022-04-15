Spanish club enters talks with Juventus over French international

Sevilla is interested in a move for Adrien Rabiot as he struggles to make an impact at Juventus.

The Frenchman has been at the Allianz Stadium since 2019 when he joined from PSG as a free agent.

He had been sought-after while playing at the French club, but he hasn’t made the impact most people expected when he first moved to the club.

Todofichajes is now claiming he is one of the players Juventus will happily offload when the transfer window reopens.

The report claims Sevilla is hopeful of adding him to their squad in the summer.

The Spanish side needs new midfielders and they have identified him as a player that can solve that problem.

Juve will want 15m euros before they offload him and the report claims Sevilla has no problem paying that fee.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has been getting regular playing time at the club, but he hasn’t delivered the performance we have been looking for.

The midfielder remains one of Max Allegri’s favourites, but if he still won’t make a meaningful impact, it makes almost no sense keeping him in the squad.

Even if Sevilla wants to pay half of our demanded fee, we should accept it. After all, he moved to the club on a free transfer.