Federico Bernardeschi is nearing the end of his current Juventus deal.

The Euro 2020 winner has resisted every temptation to leave the club in the past and should ideally be rewarded with a new contract.

It is unclear how far Juve has gone in their plans to give him a new deal, but he could move to another European heavyweight.

Il Bianconero says he has entered the radar of Spanish giants Barcelona, and there have been contacts between his agent and the La Liga outfit.

Barca is struggling financially and they are looking to sign players who are at the end of their deals.

Bernardeschi would be a free agent in the summer and can sign a pre-contract agreement with another club from next month.

Juve FC Says

Brunelleschi has been a great squad member at the Allianz Stadium, and his importance in the Italian national team proves he is a player to keep.

He hasn’t been a regular at the club and hardly complains about not playing enough.

A loyal player like him is a rarity, Juve needs to keep him around the squad.

If the Bianconeri offers him a good deal on his next contract, he could stay for a few more seasons.