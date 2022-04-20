Spanish club hopes to make €20m from Juventus for the sale of attacker

Juventus could make Alvaro Morata’s transfer permanent for less than the agreed-upon fee with Atletico de Madrid.

The striker has spent the last two campaigns on loan in Turin and Juve is keen to make the move permanent for a fee.

The Spaniard has been a key player for them even if he doesn’t score as many goals as they expect from a striker.

The Bianconeri and Atleti agreed to make his move permanent for 35m euros at the end of this season, but Juve is reluctant to pay that much for him.

They could now have their wish to get that money discounted with a new report claiming the Spanish side is keen to offload him and they will accept a concession.

Todofichajes claims Atleti wants to sell Morata desperately and they are now open to accepting a discounted fee of around €20m for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Juventus will feel they can even drive down that fee now that they believe their Spanish counterparts need money from his sale.

However, trying to sign him for less than that could backfire with other clubs like Arsenal lurking in the background and hoping to pounce and make him one of their players.