Juventus and Atletico de Madrid have continued to struggle to find an agreement over the permanent transfer of Alvaro Morata.

The striker spent the last two campaigns on loan at the Allianz Stadium and he became a key member of the Juventus team.

He has now returned to Spain, where Atleti needs to sort out his future again.

The former Chelsea man is the subject of interest from Arsenal and Barcelona also, but Juve remains confident that they can re-add him to their squad.

But the same problems have stopped the transfer from happening for a long time now.

Juve wants to pay 15m euros for him and Atletico Madrid wants 35m euros for his signature.

In what appears to be a little progress, Tuttomercatoweb claims Atleti has agreed to lower their asking price to 27m euros, but it maintains they will not go down to the level Juve wants them to go.

Juve FC Says

Even though Morata doesn’t feature in their long-term plans, Atleti knows he has other suitors and that will make them drive a hard bargain.

The striker might prefer to move back to Juve, but his parent club has the power to accept only the offer that satisfies them.