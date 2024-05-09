Gleison Bremer is attracting more attention as Manchester United continues to monitor the Juventus star.

Since joining Juve, the Brazilian has been one of the finest defenders in Europe and has been in fantastic form for the Bianconeri.

United is in need of new defenders and is expected to replace Raphael Varane at the end of this season.

The English club has been impressed by Bremer and appears to be focusing all their energy on adding the Brazilian to their squad at the end of this season.

However, they are not the only club interested in acquiring the former Torino man, as a report on Tuttojuve claims that he is now attracting the attention of Atletico Madrid.

The Spanish side is set to lose Mario Hermoso at the end of this season and is in the market for a new defender.

Bremer has become an important target for them, and they will challenge Manchester United to sign him.

The report adds that they are prepared to pay 50 million euros for the Brazilian, but Juve is holding out for 70 million euros.

Juve FC Says

Bremer is a player we should keep, but selling him for 50 million euros is not a bad deal by any means.

Because there are two clubs looking to sign him, we can hold out for a much bigger fee.