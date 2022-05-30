Juventus could miss out on more transfer targets as it seems Atletico de Madrid is leading them in the race for Nahuel Molina.

The Bianconeri have been interested in a move for the Udinese right-back in the last few months after his fine season at the Serie A club.

Juve has used Juan Cuadrado as their right-back in many games in the last few seasons and will probably sign a natural full-back this summer.

Molina is one of the best they can get, and the defender is being targeted by other clubs as well.

They are in a race with Atletico for his signature, according to Tuttomercatoweb, and the report claims the Spanish club is working hard to beat them.

It says Diego Simeone’s side will offer 20m euros for his signature, a price that Juve considers too much and will certainly not meet to compete with the Spanish side.

Juve FC Says

Spending money will get you the best players, and Juve needs to start thinking about that now.

The Bianconeri have spent so much on their squad in the past, but they want to curtail their spending and get the best deals on whoever they buy.

The problem with that is that other clubs have no limits, and they will keep winning the race for these players.