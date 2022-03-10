Spanish club making plans to sign Dybala for free

Juventus seems open to the idea of losing Paulo Dybala by the end of this season as the Bianconeri continue to postpone meetings with his entourage to get him on a new deal.

The former Palermo man has been one of the finest players in Europe since he joined the club.

His performances over the years have helped Juve to win many trophies, but he hardly stays fit nowadays.

His current deal expires at the end of this season and he will leave unless he strikes an agreement with the club.

As Juve hesitates to hand him a new deal, other clubs are paying close attention to the developments in Turin.

One of them is Atletico Madrid, and Fichajes.net claims they will return to sign him.

It claims Diego Simeone has a long-standing interest in the Argentinian and he would now look to take advantage of his contract situation and land him for free at the end of this season.

Juve FC Says

Dybala has continued to deliver fine performances for us, even in this campaign.

But this club is constantly strengthening, and we have added the younger likes of Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic to our squad.

We could sign Nicolo Zaniolo to add to the group in the summer and Dybala’s absence might not be felt so bad.