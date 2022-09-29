Juventus has become interested in a move for Nico Williams in the last few days as he emerges as the next top talent from Spain.

The winger plays for Athletic Bilbao, and he is the younger brother of Inaki Williams.

He caught the eye of the Bianconeri before the last international window, and he shone for Spain in it.

This has made even more clubs take notice, and his parent club wants to increase his release clause, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

It currently stands at 50m euros, but the report says Athletic feels any club can pay that now.

Because of this, they intend to offer him a new contract with a bigger release clause.

Juve FC Says

When a youngster begins to prove his worth, the top European clubs will pay attention to him, and his parent club will want to make as much money as possible from his sale.

Athletic know they have a unique chance to make a fortune, and it is normal that they want to earn as much as possible, considering how inflated transfer fees have become recently.

Our biggest problem would not be paying a huge transfer fee, instead it would be beating the other competing sides for his signature.