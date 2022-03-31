Spanish club prepares a five-year deal for Juventus man

Atletico Madrid remains increasingly confident they will sign Paulo Dybala on a free transfer at the end of this season.

His Juventus contract runs out in the summer and the Bianconeri are not handing him a new deal.

This means an end to his relationship with the club is near and other sides around the continent want to add the attacker to their squad.

Atleti is one of his suitors with Diego Simeone keen to work with his fellow Argentine despite interest from the likes of Inter Milan.

Todofichajes claims Colchoneros remains confident they will get their hands on Dybala and they have already started talks with his entourage.

They are prepared to offer him a five-year deal when he agrees to join them in the summer.

Juve FC Says

With interest from other Italian clubs, most Juve fans will prefer he leaves Serie A, so a move to Atleti is ideal.

At the Spanish club, he would play in Europe and can even compete for their league title.

He could become the player that helps them beat the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid to become the top club in La Liga.