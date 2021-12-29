Spanish club refuses to give up on signing Juventus defender

Matthijs de Ligt is one player Barcelona is targeting as they rebuild their team.

The Catalans have financial problems, which forced them to lose Lionel Messi in the summer.

However, they still need to rebuild their team and are working to make new signings as soon as they can.

De Ligt is one of the players they are targeting, and a new report on Tuttomercatoweb insists they haven’t taken him off their wishlist.

The report names some players they are targeting, and the Dutchman featured prominently on it.

Juve FC Says

Some players are untouchable, and De Ligt fits that description as Juve plans for the future.

The former Ajax man is one of the players we can build our future team with, and keeping him at the club is a matter of necessity.

However, Mino Raiola could take advantage of this interest to ask for an improved deal.

He is already the highest earner at Juve, and the club is not in the best financial state at the moment.

If he asks for an improved deal in the summer, that could force the Bianconeri to listen to offers for his signature.