Robin Le Normand remains an important transfer target for Juventus, but adding him to their squad this summer is proving to be quite difficult.

The French-born Spain international has been in fantastic form over the last few seasons, attracting interest from several top teams.

Thiago Motta could become Juventus’ next manager, and Le Normand might be one of the first signings Juve aims to make under his tenure.

However, securing this transfer is challenging because Real Sociedad does not want to lose one of their key players.

Fortunately for Juventus, Spanish clubs are required to include a release clause in their players’ contracts, which could work to their advantage.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims that Juventus has been informed by Sociedad that they will not negotiate a transfer for Le Normand.

They will allow him to leave only if his release clause is met, so Juventus should not bother trying to negotiate a lower fee.

Juve FC Says

Any club that owns Le Normand would be eager to keep him, so we understand why Sociedad wants to make life hard for us.

However, if he is an important target for us, we expect the board to still make the move happen, no matter the cost, especially if our next manager wants him.