Arthur Melo has had a frustrating first half of the season, remaining entirely redundant as he failed to secure a team to play for. After Juventus excluded him from their first-team plans following an unsuccessful attempt to find him a new club in the summer, the Brazilian midfielder found himself without a role or opportunities to showcase his talents.

The situation has left Arthur’s agent actively working to secure a transfer during the January window. According to Tuttojuve, the midfielder is now being linked with a potential move to Spain, where three clubs have reportedly expressed interest in signing him. Among these, Real Betis stands out as the most determined suitor.

Real Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini is said to be eager to work with the former Barcelona star, reportedly urging the club’s hierarchy to finalise a deal for the 28-year-old when the transfer window opens. Arthur’s previous experience in La Liga, coupled with his technical skills, has made him an attractive prospect for the Andalusian side as they aim to strengthen their midfield.

For Arthur, a move to Real Betis could represent a much-needed opportunity for redemption. The report suggests that the midfielder would be delighted to join Pellegrini’s team, as it would not only bring him back to competitive football but also place him under a manager who values his abilities. Tuttojuve further notes that Betis could ramp up their efforts to secure Arthur’s signature in the coming days, reflecting their seriousness about the transfer.

If this move materialises, Arthur will finally have the chance to rediscover his form and prove his worth. Given his skill set and experience, he has the potential to make a significant impact for Betis—provided he can maintain his fitness. For now, both the player and the Spanish club will be hoping that negotiations proceed smoothly to bring an end to what has been a challenging chapter for the Brazilian.