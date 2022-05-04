Spanish club to re-join the race for Juventus striker

Juventus is facing increasing competition in their bid to keep Alvaro Morata at the Allianz Stadium beyond this campaign.

The striker is at the club on loan from Atletico de Madrid and Juve can sign him permanently for 35m euros.

They are reluctant to pay that much for his signature and they could miss out on it when this campaign finishes.

Arsenal attempted to land him in January when the Bianconeri signed Dusan Vlahovic, but he remained in Turin to complete the campaign.

The Gunners remain interested, but they are not alone. Barcelona also showed interest in him in January and the Spanish club has now been tipped to return.

Tutto Sport claims they need more firepower in attack and they will return to sign Morata from Atleti if Juve doesn’t find an agreement with the Spanish club.

Juve FC Says

Morata has been an integral part of our first team and it would be great to keep him in the squad.

However, he is not the most prolific of goalscorers, so we don’t have to spend too much money on his signature.

We can get another attacker to play alongside Dusan Vlahovic if he and Paulo Dybala leaves the club.