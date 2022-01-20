Spanish club wants Juventus star but they only value him at 30 million euros

Atletico Madrid has become the latest club linked with a move for Federico Chiesa.

The Azzurri star has just been sidelined with a long-term injury, but he is arguably the most trustworthy attacker in the current Juventus squad.

He was also in top form for the Italian national team as they won Euro 2020 in the summer.

His performance in that competition is one reason more European clubs have become interested in a move for him now.

The likes of Bayern Munich and Chelsea have been linked with a move for him before now, but a new report via Tuttomercatoweb says Atletico is his latest suitor.

However, the La Liga side will struggle to add him to their squad because the report says they value him at just 30m euros.

That fee would be seen as ridiculously low, and we can consider them one of his unserious suitors as things stand.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is still on loan at Juve from Fiorentina, but we expect the club to sign him permanently at the end of this season.

The attacker remains one of our key assets, and we can easily build our attack around him.

For now, we just have to pray that he returns from his latest ACL injury in good shape to help us win Serie A next season.