Spanish club wants Juventus star on loan for the rest of this season

January 3, 2022 - 5:30 pm

Sevilla has emerged as the latest club to save Dejan Kulusevski from his current Juventus nightmare.

The Swede has struggled to recapture the form he showed when he first joined the club last season.

As he struggles for playing time at the Allianz Stadium, several clubs believe he can make an impact in their squad.

Reports have linked Tottenham and Arsenal with a transfer for him in recent weeks and Fichajes.net says Sevilla is now one of his suitors as well.

The report claims Julen Lopetegui is looking to bolster his squad so that he can challenge for La Liga this season.

He wants Kulusevski as an option in his squad and has asked his club to land the attacker on loan for the second half of this season.

Juve FC Says

Kulusevski has the talent to thrive at a top European club and made a good start to life at Juve.

However, the change of manager and system has not been positive for him, with Max Allegri’s style not suiting his talents and skills.

He might probably adapt much better later in his career, but allowing him to leave the club on loan for the next six months can help him continue his development.

