Spanish club wants to sign relegated Juventus loanee

December 12, 2021 - 6:45 pm

Douglas Costa could get another chance to play in Europe again after he suffered relegation with Gremio a few days ago.

The winger joined the Brazilian club on loan after returning from Bayern Munich last summer.

He had hoped to help make Gremio a force in Brazilian football again, but their relegation to the country’s second-tier means he would inevitably return to Turin.

But he is unwanted at Juve and will leave the club again before his deal expires in the summer.

Fichajes via Tuttomercatoweb reports Sevilla is interested in a move for him.

Juventus wants to do business with them and has set an asking price of 6m euros.

In a boost to their chances of offloading him, the report adds that the Spanish club has no problems paying that fee.

Juve FC Says

Costa’s time at the Allianz Stadium is past now, and the club cannot take him back.

The interest from Sevilla is a good development, but we all know transfers could get complicated.

The Bianconeri cannot afford to keep another flop in Max Allegri’s squad. Because of that, Federico Cherubini should offer him to other clubs in case we cannot agree on a deal with the La Liga side.

