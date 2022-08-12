Valencia has given up on their pursuit of Arthur Melo as they struggle to find an agreement with Juventus.

The midfielder has been one of the worst buys Juve has made recently, and they are determined to offload him now.

However, his bad two-year spell with them so far has made only a few clubs show an interest in him.

One of his main suitors is Valencia, and the Spanish club has been in talks with Juve.

However, they are limited in the percentage of salary they can pay from his lucrative deal.

Juve wants them to offer to pay around 50% of it, but it is too heavy for their budget.

A report on Calciomercato claims they have stopped talking with Juve over a possible loan move because of his high wages.

Juve FC Says

Arthur is a major liability that we need to shift at the moment, and the midfielder is also desperate to leave the club.

However, because top clubs are not coming to sign him, we might have to be prepared to pay a huge proportion of his wages before he can leave us.

It is much better to get a club that can pay at least 25% of his wages than keeping him in Turin when we will not use him.