Spanish clubs leading Juventus in the race for French midfielder

Juventus wants to sign Houssem Aouar as a free agent by the end of this season, but the midfielder has many other suitors.

Max Allegri’s men have struggled in midfield this term, having been unable to field their summer signing, Paul Pogba.

They could make new additions and subtractions to that part of their team by the end of the season and Aouar could be one of them.

However, the Frenchman is a wanted man and Juve might struggle to sign him.

A report on Calciomercato reveals Sevilla and Real Betis are also keen on adding him to their squads.

This means the club that offers him the best deal will win the race for his signature and there is still time for Juve to do that.

Juve FC Says

Aouar has been an accomplished player in French football and will join his next club with a lot of experience.

If he moves to Juve, we will enjoy his talents, but we must work hard to achieve that.

Sevilla and Betis are not as big as Juve, but we have struggled to outbid other clubs for players recently.

If we want the best talents, we must be prepared to splash the cash to add them to our squad.