Atletico Madrid has joined Juventus in the race to sign Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazilian could leave the Gunners at the end of this season as Mikel Arteta’s side looks for a new striker to add to their squad.

This has alerted Juventus and several other top European clubs in need of new goal-scorers.

Jesus is an important player at Arsenal and has previously played for Manchester City, gaining valuable experience from two of the Premier League’s top clubs.

The Brazilian wants to fight for his place at Arsenal, but if the Gunners sign a new forward, he might be forced to leave the club.

Juve will be keen to sign him, but according to a report on Tuttojuve, the Bianconeri must overcome a challenge from Atletico Madrid to secure his signature.

Juve FC Says

Madrid is a nice city for players to move to, and Atletico is one of Europe’s best clubs, so Jesus will be tempted to move there.

However, we are also one of the top clubs on the continent, and we expect him to have a hard time deciding which of the clubs to join.

If he chooses us, we probably must offload one of our many strikers to seal the deal.