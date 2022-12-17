Spanish giant plans a swap deal to land Rabiot

Juventus will struggle to keep Adrien Rabiot beyond this season, which has opened the door for him to leave the club in January.

The Frenchman has entered the last year of his current deal, and this has been arguably the best season of his career in Turin.

The Bianconeri even wanted to sell him in the summer, but they now regret not offering him an extension long ago as he shines for club and country.

He is attracting the attention of Atletico Madrid who could be among his suitors at the end of this season, but they want to sign him next month.

A report on Calciomercato.it reveals they are prepared to offer Juventus Saul Niguez in exchange for the Frenchman in January.

This deal is designed to ensure Juve does not lose him at zero. Instead, they will have a ready-made replacement.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has been terrific for us, and sadly, he might leave the club at the end of this season as a free agent.

However, this proposal might be a smarter way to get rid of the World Cup finalist because Saul is also a good player to have in our squad.