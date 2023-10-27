Fabian Ruiz has reappeared on Juventus’ radar as they seek to acquire a new midfielder.

Previously, the Bianconeri had expressed interest in him while he was playing for Napoli in Serie A. However, the Spanish midfielder ultimately opted to join PSG.

With Juventus now looking to strengthen their midfield, Fabian Ruiz is once again a target for the club.

Despite being at PSG, Ruiz is not a guaranteed starter, which could make a move to Juventus or another club a possibility.

Nevertheless, securing his signature won’t be straightforward, as several other teams are also keen on acquiring him.

According to a report on Tuttojuve, there is a possibility that Fabian Ruiz might return to Spain instead, with both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid expressing interest in signing him. Both Spanish clubs have closely monitored his performance, just like Juventus, and they may be able to convince him to return to La Liga rather than making the move to Turin.

Juve FC Says

When a team like Barcelona wants the same player as Juve, it shows the Bianconeri know exactly what they are doing and it means the player is a good one.

Unfortunately, it also reduced the Bianconeri’s chance of signing him because Barca is usually a more attractive team to join.