Juventus is keen to sign Mason Greenwood at the end of this season as the attacker shines on loan at Getafe.

Manchester United is seriously considering selling him because his contract with them expires at the end of next season.

The Englishman can no longer play for his parent club because of an off-field issue, so United must find a way to sell him while they can.

Juve hopes he will join them at the end of this campaign, and the Bianconeri will be working on sealing the transfer when the term ends.

However, there is a good chance that Greenwood will remain in La Liga because two Spanish clubs are eyeing a move for him now.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims the striker is being eyed by Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

These teams have watched him shine in their domestic competition, and they believe he can do a good job for them.

They will compete with Juve and try to lure him to join them ahead of the Bianconeri, and he might favour their offers as he is already enjoying life in Spain.

Juve FC Says

Greenwood is a very talented boy and he will not lack suitors when this campaign ends if he has to change clubs.

We will have to work hard to win the race for his signature by convincing him that a move to Serie A is the best for him.